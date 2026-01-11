Aston Villa Eyeing Emotional Reunion with Tammy Abraham to Bolster Attack

Aston Villa are reportedly weighing up a move to bring Tammy Abraham back to Villa Park this January, as manager Unai Emery searches for high-level competition for star striker Ollie Watkins according to Fanatik.

Abraham, who became a cult hero in the Midlands after firing the club to Premier League promotion in 2019, is currently playing in Türkiye for Beşiktaş.

While the 28-year-old only joined the “Black Eagles” on loan from AS Roma last summer, his clinical form has put him back on the radar of several top-flight English clubs.

Besiktas have an obligation to buy Abraham so Villa, Besiktas and AS Roma would have to come to an agreement for a potential transfer to go ahead.

A Long-Standing Admiration

Unai Emery has long been an admirer of the England international. Villa reportedly pursued Abraham in the summer of 2023, but a devastating ACL injury suffered in Roma’s final game of that season scuppered any potential deal.

After a successful rehabilitation and a fruitful loan spell at AC Milan last year—where he netted 10 goals in 44 appearances—Abraham has rediscovered his scoring touch in Istanbul. His statistics this season suggest he is back to his physical best:

Goals: Already in double figures for the season.

League Form: 7 goals in 17 Süper Lig appearances for Beşiktaş and 12 goals and three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

The Tactical “Missing Piece”

While Ollie Watkins remains the undisputed leading man at Villa Park, Emery is conscious of the lack of depth in the “number nine” role. Though Donyell Malen has performed admirably when asked to lead the line, Abraham offers a completely different physical profile—one that Villa fans remember fondly from his 25-goal Championship campaign in 2018-19.

The addition of Abraham would allow Emery to rotate his squad more effectively as Villa continues to compete on multiple fronts, including their ambitious European campaign.

The “Mandatory” Hurdle

Despite Villa’s interest, a deal is far from simple. Abraham’s current agreement with Beşiktaş includes a conditional mandatory buy clause, meaning the Turkish giants effectively have a firm claim on the player’s permanent rights.

For Villa to secure his signature, they would likely need to negotiate a complex “three-way” termination involving both Beşiktaş and his parent club, AS Roma. However, reports suggest that Villa’s hierarchy is undeterred by these legal complexities and may be prepared to step up their pursuit in the coming days.

With Abraham’s proven Premier League pedigree and his deep connection to the Villa faithful, a return to Birmingham could provide the “X-factor” Emery needs for the second half of the season.