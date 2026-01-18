Aston Villa Face Premier League Competition for Tammy Abraham as Besiktas Set Price Tag

The race to bring Tammy Abraham back to England has intensified, with three Premier League clubs lining up for the Beşiktaş striker. While the Turkish giants are open to a sale for the right price, negotiations have hit a roadblock over a potential player-plus-cash deal.

According to SABAH sports writer Fatih Doğan, Aston Villa have tabled an initial offer of €18 million for the 28-year-old. However, they face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest and Everton, both of whom are reportedly prepared to match that figure to secure the forward’s services.

Villa Lead the Race

Despite interest from Merseyside and the East Midlands, Abraham is understood to have made Aston Villa his preferred destination. Unai Emery has specifically requested the striker’s return, and personal terms are reportedly progressing smoothly. Abraham is said to be receptive to a four-and-a-half-year contract worth approximately £4 million per year.

The Negotiation Deadlock: Cash vs. Player Exchange

Beşiktaş, who secured Abraham from AS Roma last summer via a €2 million loan and a €13 million mandatory purchase clause, are looking to turn a significant profit. The “Black Eagles” have presented Villa with two clear options:

A straight cash offer exceeding €20 million.

A cash-plus-player deal involving winger Evann Guessand.

Beşiktaş reportedly requested to take Guessand on an 18-month loan as part of the transaction. However, Aston Villa have firmly rejected this proposal, informing the Turkish club that they have no intention of letting the winger leave on such a lengthy loan.

What’s Next?

With the player exchange off the table for now, talks are continuing purely on a permanent transfer fee basis. Beşiktaş are holding out for their €20m+ valuation, banking on the fact that three different English clubs are currently vying for the striker’s signature.

As the January deadline approaches, the pressure is on Villa to raise their bid or risk seeing Everton or Nottingham Forest hijack the move for the prolific former Chelsea man.