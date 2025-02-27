Aston Villa Intensify Pursuit of Besiktas Starlet Semih Kilicsoy

Aston Villa are reportedly ramping up their efforts to secure the signature of Besiktas’s rising star, Semih Kilicsoy, during the summer transfer window sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 19-year-old Turkish international has caught the eye of Villa manager Unai Emery, who is keen to bolster his attacking options.

Kilicsoy, who has rapidly emerged as one of Turkey’s most promising talents, has impressed Villa scouts – who have been keeping close tabs on the striker this season – with his versatility and clinical finishing.

Capable of playing in multiple attacking positions, his adaptability is seen as a major asset by Emery. His burgeoning reputation has also been cemented by his recent call-ups to the Turkish national team.

Villa’s interest in Kilicsoy is not new. Sources indicate the club had previous summer bids rejected, highlighting their persistent desire to secure the young forward’s services.

This renewed push suggests a strong commitment to bringing Kilicsoy to Villa Park.

However, Villa face stiff competition for Kilicsoy’s signature. Premier League rivals, including Newcastle United, are also reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

A transfer fee of around €19 million could be sufficient to persuade Besiktas to part ways with their prized asset.

Under the guidance of Unai Emery and director of football Monchi, Aston Villa are pursuing a strategic transfer policy focused on acquiring promising young talent.

Kilicsoy perfectly aligns with this vision, offering both immediate impact and long-term potential. Monchi is reportedly heavily involved in the pursuit.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Aston Villa can secure the services of Semih Kilicsoy, as they look to strengthen their squad for the next season.