Aston Villa join race for Galatasaray defender, transfer will cost over €11m

Aston Villa have joined the race for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to Takvim.

Per the source, Villa have become the latest side to express an interest in the full-back who has been closely linked with Arsenal in the Turkish media.

READ: Top 5 Turkiye national team UEFA European Championship games of all time

Boey is reportedly on the Villa shortlist as they prepare to strengthen the right-back position this summer.

The Premier league side do have Cash and Ashley Young. The report claims that Villa are looking at alternatives due to Young’s advancing age.

Galatasaray are aware of the growing interest and have tried to extend Boey’s contract deal.

The France U20 international is under contract until 2025 but Galatasaray want to offer a new deal which would see his wages rise from €480,000 to €900,000.

The Yellow-Reds do however, want to include a release fee clause but this has been the main sticking point.

Boey’s agents have been reluctant to allow a release clause fee to be inserted into a new deal.

The report claims Boey is valued around €11m but that Villa or any other interested club will have to offer more in order to perk Galatasaray’s interest this summer.

Boey has been a first-team star since joining on a €1.15m move from Rennes in summer 2021.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig and will book a place in the Champions League next season if they finish in the top two.