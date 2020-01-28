Aston Villa Make £4.2m Bid For Trabzonspor Striker Daniel Sturridge Who Has 7 Goals This Season

Aston Villa have made a €5m [£4.2m] bid for Trabzonspor striker Daniel Sturridge according to Asistanaliz.

Per the source, Villa made the offer over the past few days and now two Russian sides have also entered the race – Lokomotiv Moscow and Spartak Moscow.

Sturridge has scored seven times and provided four assists in 13 games for Trabzonspor since joining on a free transfer over the summer.

The 30-year-old striker has however, had injury trouble and missed the 6-0 win over Kasimpasa last week.

Sturridge did, however, bag a brace in the 6-2 victory over Kayserispor the previous week.

The former England international does have another 18-months remaining on his current contract and is currently paid €1.5m per-season.

Turkish-Football did report earlier this month that Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu confirmed receiving an offer from England.

Agaoglu did not disclose which team made an offer for the striker at the time but revealed that the offer was rejected.

Trabzonspor are currently in the title race, six points behind league leaders Sivasspor but they do have a game in hand.