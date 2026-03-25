Aston Villa & Newcastle Lead Five-Way Premier League Battle for Gabriel Sara

After a meteoric rise in the Turkish Süper Lig, Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara is reportedly at the center of a brewing summer transfer tug-of-war involving several Premier League heavyweights.

According to reports from TEAMtalk, the 26-year-old Brazilian is increasingly likely to return to England this summer, with the Premier League viewed as the definitive next step for his rapidly ascending career.

The “Norwich Effect” and the Turkish Evolution

While Sara has yet to debut in England’s top flight, he is a familiar face to domestic scouts. Following a highly productive two-season stint with Norwich City in the Championship, Sara moved to Istanbul in 2024. Under the tutelage of Okan Buruk, he has evolved from a creative prospect into a dominant midfield force.

So far this season, Sara has registered six goals and three assists, numbers that only tell half the story of his technical consistency and tactical maturity. This form recently earned him his first-ever call-up to the Brazil national team, a milestone that has significantly inflated his market value and global profile.

The Suitors: A Five-Way Race

The list of clubs monitoring Sara’s progress reads like a “who’s who” of ambitious Premier League sides:

Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s side is reportedly viewing Sara as a primary replacement for Emiliano Buendía, whose future in the West Midlands remains clouded.

Newcastle United: Looking to add technical depth to their engine room.

Brighton, Brentford, and Bournemouth: All three clubs have dispatched scouts to Istanbul to track his “creative output” and physical adaptation to high-pressure environments.

Unfinished Business in England

Last summer, Leeds United were heavily linked with a move for the playmaker, but his move to Galatasaray proved to be the catalyst for the “elite” development many predicted during his time at Carrow Road.

Sources close to the player suggest that Sara is eager to test himself at the highest level of English football. With Galatasaray chasing a domestic double, the club may find it difficult to resist a substantial summer offer, especially as the player’s stock continues to soar on the international stage.