Aston Villa & Newcastle Target Galatasaray Star Gabriel Sara Ahead of January Window

Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara has emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa and Newcastle United ahead of the January window, with both Premier League clubs monitoring the Brazilian’s situation in Istanbul, sources have told Turkish-Football.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has tracked the 27-year-old since the summer and is keen to bring him back to England as a potential successor to Youri Tielemans.
Sara’s prior experience in English football with Norwich City—where he established himself as one of the Championship’s standout creative midfielders before moving to Türkiye—is viewed as a major advantage by Villa’s recruitment staff, ensuring he would require minimal adaptation to the physical demands of the top flight.
However, Villa are expected to face stiff domestic competition, with both Newcastle United also weighing up mid-season moves to reinforce their engine rooms and add goal-scoring threat from deep.
Galatasaray are prepared to listen to offers starting at €40 million for the playmaker as they plan their own mid-season squad adjustments.
However, sources close to the Turkish champions suggest the board could soften their stance and sanction a sale should a formal, structured bid in the region of €30 million arrive when the market opens.
Sara has been a central figure for the Lions this season, registering two goals and six assists across 15 appearances in all competitions while anchoring their attacking transitions. Under contract at RAMS Park until 2029 and currently valued at €27 million, Galatasaray remain in a strong negotiating position as interest from England intensifies ahead of the winter market.