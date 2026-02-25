Aston Villa Renew Interest in Baris Yilmaz; Scouts Set for Juventus Clash

Aston Villa will send scouts to the Allianz Stadium for tonight’s pivotal Champions League second-leg encounter against Juventus, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The West Midlands club has maintained a “long-term” admiration for the Turkish international, a fascination that dates back to the summer of 2025.

Following Yılmaz’s explosive performances for Türkiye at the European Championships, Villa were among a group of Premier League suitors monitoring the versatile winger, though a formal move never materialized during the previous window.

Villa have made enquiries to Galatasaray for Yilmaz and have been keeping tabs on the winger.

Now, under the direction of Unai Emery and Monchi, the Villans are reportedly formalizing their interest.

With Galatasaray holding a 5-2 aggregate lead, tonight’s high-pressure environment in Turin is viewed as the perfect litmus test for Yılmaz’s ability to perform on the elite European stage.

Yılmaz has seen his stock soar over the past year, evolving into one of the most physically dominant and tactically flexible attackers in Süper Lig.

Yilmaz has eight goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances this season.

Capable of playing on either flank or even as a marauding wing-back, his profile perfectly aligns with Emery’s demand for high-intensity, multi-functional players.

Tonight’s scouting mission suggests that Aston Villa are considering a significant move for the 25-year-old in the upcoming summer transfer window.

While Galatasaray are desperate to retain their star man, a substantial offer from a Premier League side established in European competition could prove difficult to decline.

Should Yılmaz put in a convincing performance against Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus side tonight, Villa may look to move quickly to beat domestic rivals to his signature, finally landing a target they have tracked for nearly a year.