Aston Villa Sent Scouts For 13-Goal Man United Target Who Starred In Super Lig Derby Clash

Fenerbahce lost 2-1 against rivals Trabzonspor in the Super Lig derby on Saturday.

In-form Yellow-Navies striker Vedat Muriqi started against the Black Sea based side.

Muriqi was scouted by several clubs across Europe yet again.

A source close to the player informed Turkish-Football that Aston Villa, Leicester City, Tottenham and Monaco were among the sides that sent club officials or representatives to keep tabs on Muriqi.

Villa wanted Muriqi in January but Fenerbahce were not prepared to sell their star man as they did not feel they could find a replacement in time.

United were closely linked with Muriqi over the winter break.

Several reports in Turkey claimed that the Red Devils made an offer for the powerful striker.

Tottenham scouted Muriqi for his first six games of the season and recently started monitoring the striker again.

The Yellow Canaries are prepared to sell the 25-year-old over the summer but want at least £20m.

Muriqi was unable to add to his goal or assist tally against Trabzonspor.

The Kosovo international has 13 goals and five assists in all games this season.

The 1.94m tall forward has also impressed for Kosovo. He has eight goals for his country at international level.

Fenerbahce are currently 5th in the league just four points behind leaders Sivasspor.