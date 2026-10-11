Aston Villa Suffer Major Injury Blow as Matteo Ruggeri Forced Off Ahead of Fenerbahçe European Showdown

Aston Villa have been handed a significant injury setback ahead of Wednesday’s European fixture against Fenerbahçe, with starting left-back Matteo Ruggeri forced off during their 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford at Villa Park.

According to reports from Fanatik, the 24-year-old Italian defender suffered a muscle injury late in the first half and was unable to continue, handing manager Unai Emery a key defensive selection headache ahead of the midweek European clash.

Emery Confirms Hamstring Issue

Speaking in his post-match press conference following the 2-2 draw, Emery confirmed that Ruggeri sustained hamstring damage and will undergo comprehensive scans to determine the extent of the tear:

“Ruggeri has a hamstring injury. We will evaluate the full condition of the muscle following further medical testing, but it is a difficult setback for us ahead of Wednesday.”

Villa Stumble into Midweek European Test

The injury tops off a frustrating afternoon for Villa, who squandered a late 2-1 lead against Brentford to settle for a point, leaving them with just six points from their opening six Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder George Hemmings missed the Brentford fixture with a minor knock, though Emery signaled optimism regarding his availability for Wednesday night.

With Ruggeri now a major doubt, Fenerbahçe will look to exploit potential vulnerabilities on Villa’s left flank as Domenico Tedesco’s side prepare to lock horns at Villa Park.