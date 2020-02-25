Aston Villa target Daniel Sturridge could be set for summer exit, Trabzonspor manager set to make decision

Trabzonspor striker Daniel Sturridge could be set for an end of season exit according to Fotospor.

Per the source, Trabzonspor manager Huseyin Cimsir will make a decision on whether he wants to keep Sturridge on or sell him at the end of the campaign.

Sturridge has seven goals and four assists in 16 games this season but his injury record and attitude is reportedly causing concern.

The 30-year-old is accused of faking injuries to get out of playing games he was not interested in.

The report goes onto claim that Aston Villa remain a potential destination for Sturridge and that they recently made enquiries for the striker.

The ex Liverpool and Chelsea forward joined Trabzonspor last summer on a two-year deal with an option to extend by an additional season.

Sturridge earns £27,000 a-week [€1.5m per-season] with a £1.8m [€2m] signing-on fee which will be paid for each season he stays at the club over the course of his contract – he has a year remaining on his deal.