Aston Villa Target Oguz Aydin Following Standout Display at Villa Park

Aston Villa have added Fenerbahçe winger Oğuz Aydın to their recruitment shortlist ahead of the January transfer window, following a series of detailed inquiries made by the Premier League club directly after their UEFA Champions League fixture, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Despite Fenerbahçe suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat against Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park, the 25-year-old Turkish international emerged as the sole bright spot for the visitors, attracting direct praise from Villa’s scouting department.

Tactical Profile & Scouting Impact

Aydın played the full 90 minutes on the right flank, establishing press resistance and vertical progression under relentless pressure:

Touch maps and physical metrics revealed Aydın touched the ball 68 times, completing 39 of 43 passes, delivering eight crosses, and creating three chances.

The wide man engaged in 14 individual duels—leading all Fenerbahçe players—while completing two of four attempted dribbles down Villa’s left channel.

Aston Villa representatives approached Fenerbahçe executives in Birmingham post-match to gather contractual background, asking about his development history and original acquisition cost.

January Transfer Outlook

Aydın joined Fenerbahçe at the start of the 2024–25 season from Alanyaspor in a €6m deal, securing a long-term contract at TÜPRAŞ Stadium running through June 2028.

With Unai Emery seeking dynamic wide options to reinforce Villa’s domestic and European rotation, Aydın’s technical profile and direct style have positioned him as an intriguing target ahead of the winter window.