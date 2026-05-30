Aston Villa Targets Galatasaray Midfielder Gabriel Sara Ahead of Champions League Campaign

Fresh off securing their historic fourth consecutive Süper Lig title, Turkish giants Galatasaray are already navigating a high-stakes summer transfer window. Midfield engine Gabriel Sara has emerged as a marquee target for English side Aston Villa, potentially triggering a massive windfall for the Istanbul club, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Aston Villa—who recently lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy to punch their ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions League—have prioritized the 26-year-old Brazilian. Villa’s recruitment team has reportedly tracked Sara’s development for a significant period and is now preparing to enter formal negotiations with Galatasaray management.

The deal promises to be highly lucrative for the Yellow-Reds. Galatasaray originally signed the playmaker from Norwich City ahead of the 2024–25 season for an €18 million fee. Having significantly elevated his game in Turkey, the club has slapped a minimum price tag of €35 million on the midfielder—effectively doubling their initial investment.

Should the clubs reach an agreement on the valuation, the transfer would align perfectly with the player’s personal career roadmap.

Upon his arrival in Istanbul, Sara openly shared that his primary professional goals were to break into the Brazilian senior national team and earn a move to the English Premier League. Sources indicate that Sara has responded very positively to Aston Villa’s interest, green-lighting the sporting project presented by the Birmingham-based club.

Sara has been an indispensable asset for Galatasaray over the past two seasons, accumulating 8 goals and 15 assists across 87 competitive appearances. In the recently concluded campaign, the versatile midfielder maintained his high-level output, recording 6 goals and 5 assists in 42 matches across all competitions.