Aston Villa Track Fenerbahçe Winger Oğuz Aydın as Primary Contingency Target

Aston Villa are keeping close tabs on Fenerbahçe winger Oğuz Aydın, with the Premier League side eyeing the 25-year-old international as a potential January target if primary transfer negotiations fall through mid-season, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Unai Emery’s coaching staff have been particularly impressed by the Turkish attacker’s versatility and work rate across the frontline. While the West Midlands club are currently prioritizing a move for RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old sensation Antonio Nusa, they have identified Aydın as their preferred secondary option should talks with the German outfit stall.

If Villa turn their attention to Kadıköy when the transfer window opens in January, the Premier League outfit are prepared to test Fenerbahçe’s resolve with an opening offer in the region of €12 million to €13 million (£10m–£11m).

Aydın’s rapid adaptation to life in Istanbul has made him a valuable asset for the Yellow Canaries.

Since making his summer switch, the 25-year-old has established himself as a reliable, high-energy presence in the squad, registering three goals and four assists across 17 appearances in all competitions this campaign. His tactical flexibility—capable of operating effectively on either flank or through the middle—has drawn consistent attention from scouts across Europe.

Fenerbahçe remain in a strong negotiating position regarding the player’s long-term future, with Aydın tied down to a contract that runs through June 2028.

While the Istanbul giants are under no financial imperative to sanction a mid-season departure, Villa’s persistent scouting suggests a formal approach could quickly gather momentum as January approaches.