Aston Villa winger strikes transfer deal with Super Lig outfit

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore has joined Basaksehir on loan after reaching a transfer deal with the Super Lig outfit.

Traore joined Villa from Lyon in 2020 for a £17m transfer fee but failed to settle in and make a name for himself.

The winger has made just 48 appearances in two years at the club, scoring eight times and providing seven assists.

And only five of those appearances have come under the management of Steven Gerrard who is currently in charge.

Villa announced the transfer officially and posted a tweet about the move.

The club tweeted the following: “Good luck to Bertrand Traoré, who has joined İstanbul Başakşehir on a season-long loan.”

Basaksehir meanwhile, broke news of the transfer with the following video clip.

The Istanbul based outfit unveiled Traore in a signing ceremony and posted photographs of Traore putting pen to paper on their official Twitter page.

Basaksehir are currently top of the Super Lig table after three games with seven points.

The Istanbul side beat Kayserispor 2-0 on the weekend. Traore could make his deubt on Saturday 3 September at home against Alanyaspor.