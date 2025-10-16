Atalanta Eyes Yunus Akgun Amid Ademola Lookman Uncertainty

Atalanta is reportedly monitoring Galatasaray’s versatile attacker, Yunus Akgün, as manager Ivan Jurić seeks to bolster his squad in the January transfer window. The move is understood to be a strategic contingency plan, driven largely by the uncertain future of current Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

According to reports from FootItalia, Akgün has been placed high on the Serie A side’s shortlist. The 25-year-old Turkish international has been a vital contributor for Galatasaray since signing in 2018, logging an impressive 43 goal contributions (21 goals, 22 assists) across 114 appearances. A proven winner, Akgün’s trophy cabinet includes three Süper Lig titles and a recent English Championship medal won during a loan spell with Leicester City in the 2023/24 season.

Akgün’s Ascendant Form

This season, Akgün has firmly cemented his place in the Galatasaray starting eleven, featuring in seven of eight league matches and both Champions League fixtures, even earning the captain’s armband against Frankfurt. His consistent performances have not only made him a regular for the Turkish national team, but he is also poised to represent the Crescent-Stars at the 2026 World Cup next year, should they secure their final qualification spot.

While playing on football’s biggest stage can often lead to major post-tournament moves, Akgün’s profile is already attracting bids. The key obstacle for Atalanta is Akgün’s deep loyalty to the club he came up through; he is a lifelong supporter and signed a four-year deal with Galatasaray in August 2025. Prying him away will be a significant challenge.

Lookman’s Looming Decision

Atalanta’s pursuit is directly tied to the highly publicized situation surrounding Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman. Lookman’s future became one of the biggest talking points of the summer after he publicly requested a transfer, reportedly favoring a move to rivals Inter Milan, which ultimately fell through after a $55 million offer was rejected.

The 27-year-old’s relationship with the Bergamo club became strained during pre-season after he refused to train, leading to multiple fines. While Lookman has since returned to the starting lineup, his future remains fragile.

Atalanta is attempting to secure Lookman’s services long-term, reportedly offering an improved contract worth €3 million per year to keep him at the club until 2028. However, should Lookman attempt to force another move in January, Jurić will almost certainly activate plans to sign an immediate replacement, pushing Akgün’s name firmly to the top of their target list.