“Attacking Someone’s Hair or Mustache is Ridiculous” — Turkey’s Samet Akaydin Slams Toxic Social Media Trolls

Turkey’s national team center-back Samet Akaydin has hit back at fierce internet criticism following the team’s opening 2-0 defeat to Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling out toxic social media comments that target players’ personal appearances rather than their on-field performances.

Speaking at a press conference from the team’s training base in San Jose, the experienced defender addressed the waves of public backlash while passionately defending his teammates, specifically team captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

A Fair Ground for Criticism, but Boundaries Crossed

Akaydin made it clear that while the squad remains entirely receptive to genuine tactical and athletic criticism, the public reaction back home has crossed acceptable boundaries.

“As a nation, we experience emotions at extreme ends of the spectrum, and our opinions instantly pivot based on a single result,” Akaydin observed. “We are always open to criticism, but sometimes people blur the lines. We can easily sit down and analyze the match, but making derogatory comments about a person’s hair, mustache, or personal appearance enters a completely different dimension. That is no longer criticism. That is the only thing we are genuinely angry about.”

The center-back also expressed frustration over how the toxic media atmosphere has begun creating unnecessary anxiety within the camp during training. “It has reached a point where we are afraid of doing anything out of fear of how it will be twisted. When the media is watching, we practically just stand still during training sessions out of concern that we might make a simple movement that gets misconstrued.”

Defending the Captain and Addressing Locker Room Morale

Akaydin revealed that the wave of targeted rumors has taken an emotional toll on team captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who has been subjected to various negative insinuations online.

“They are making bizarre insinuations regarding our captain, and it significantly lowers his morale,” Akaydin explained. “Hakan does so much for this squad. He is a deeply emotional person, and it’s completely natural that he gets affected because what is being written about him is completely ridiculous. People assume we don’t care when we lose, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We couldn’t sleep a wink after the Australia defeat; we were devastated.”

Vowing to Bounce Back Against Paraguay

Despite the media storm, Akaydin insisted that the squad’s core unity—which was forged during their successful Euro 2024 campaign—remains entirely unbroken. He referenced a historical parallel to remind fans that early setbacks can often act as a necessary wake-up call.

“We previously suffered a heavy defeat against Austria in a friendly, but everyone remembers how we bounced back to defeat them when it truly mattered at the European Championship,” Akaydin pointed out. “I firmly believe this Australia match will jolt us back to reality and yield positive results moving forward.”

With their second Group D fixture against Paraguay quickly approaching in Santa Clara, Akaydin promised that the squad is ready to fight to restore national pride. “When we see heartbroken children crying in the stands, it breaks our hearts too. We want to make our country proud, and we will fight until the very last second to turn this around.”