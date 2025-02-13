AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray Face Off in Europa League Playoff

AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray are set to face off in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday night.

Both teams progressed from the League Phase, but through contrasting paths. AZ Alkmaar, despite a thrilling 4-3 defeat to Ferencvaros, finished 19th in the League Phase with 11 points.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Galatasaray, on the other hand, collected 13 points but missed out on automatic qualification after a 2-1 defeat to Ajax.

AZ Alkmaar have been in strong form domestically, winning their last three matches in all competitions. However, they have a mixed record in recent European knockout rounds at home.

Galatasaray, despite their recent success in the Turkish Super Lig, have struggled in the Netherlands, failing to win any of their last six visits.

The Turkish giants will be without several key players, including Mauro Icardi, Yunus Akgun, and Ismail Jakobs due to injury or suspension.

AZ Alkmaar will also be without several key players, including Ruben van Bommel, Ibrahim Sadiq, and Kristijan Belic.

This promises to be a closely contested encounter with both teams eager to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.

AZ Alkmaar potential starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Kasius, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Clasie, Koopmeiners; Addai, Mijnans, Lahdo; Parrott

Galatasaray potential starting lineup:

Muslera; Ayhan, Cuesta, Bardakci, Kutlu; Sara, Demirbay; Sallai, Mertens, Yilmaz; Morata