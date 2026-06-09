Aziz Yıldırım Secures Sensational Comeback Victory in Fenerbahçe Presidential Election

In a dramatic shift in Turkish football governance, former club chief Aziz Yıldırım has officially reclaimed the presidency of Fenerbahçe following a decisive victory in the club’s extraordinary general assembly.

The 73-year-old businessman and civil engineer secured a commanding margin over challenger Hakan Safi, marking a historic return to the helm of the Istanbul sports giant after a multi-year absence from power.

Complete Breakdown of Voting Results

The election drew immense interest from the club’s congress, resulting in exceptionally high voter turnout as members sought a definitive change in leadership to guide the multi-sport club forward.

Candidate Total Ballots Secured Status Aziz Yıldırım 17,245 Elected President Hakan Safi 9,927 Defeated

The official results confirm a resounding mandate for Yıldırım, who previously governed Fenerbahçe for two consecutive decades between 1998 and 2018.

Short-Term Strategy and Roster Overhaul

Addressing an ecstatic crowd of supporters at the stadium shortly after his victory was finalized, Yıldırım emphasized institutional stability, urging the passionate fanbase to set aside past factions.

“Fenerbahçe needs unity and solidarity right now,” Yıldırım stated. “We will not allow internal divisions to damage the progress of this great institution.”

The newly elected president outlined an aggressive roadmap for his immediate administration, highlighting several critical operational pillars:

Rapid Transfer Activity: Yıldırım pledged to initiate swift movements in the transfer market, promising major roster reinforcements within the next 15 days to prepare for the upcoming season.

Championship Ambitions: The primary sporting objective remains firmly fixed on snapping a punishing domestic league title drought, with the incoming administration targeting the Süper Lig trophy for the club’s milestone 120th anniversary season.

Financial Restructuring: Immediate focus will be directed toward auditing and restructuring the club’s fiscal obligations to optimize commercial flexibility.

Stadium Infrastructure Expansion: Long-term development plans include expanding the current stadium capacity and modernizing fan facilities.

The Road Ahead for the Yellow-Canaries

Under current club bylaws, the mandate for this extraordinary election spans a compressed one-year duration, ahead of the regularly scheduled cyclical elections.

With limited time to execute his ambitious vision, Yıldırım is expected to immediately convene with his board to finalize sporting director appointments, map out player contract renewals, and stabilize institutional operations before the competitive summer calendar begins.