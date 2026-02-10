Barcelona Block Audacious €30m Galatasaray Bid for Rising Star Marc Bernal

While the winter transfer window at the Spotify Camp Nou was characterized by restraint, it was not without high-stakes drama behind the scenes. Barcelona reportedly rejected a substantial €30m late-window offer from Galatasaray for teenage midfield anchor Marc Bernal.

The 18-year-old, who recently celebrated his first senior goal in Saturday’s victory over Mallorca, became a primary target for Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek. According to reports from Sport, the Turkish giants were so determined to land the Spaniard that they offered to triple his current salary to lure him to Istanbul.

Hands-Off Warning from Flick

Despite Bernal currently being among the lower earners in the first-team squad, Barcelona’s leadership—backed by manager Hansi Flick—refused to even enter negotiations. The Catalan club’s stance was immediate and unwavering: Bernal is considered “untouchable.”

While Barça had briefly entertained the idea of a local loan to Girona earlier in the month to ensure the youngster received consistent playing time, a permanent sale was never on the table. The club views the La Masia graduate as a foundational piece of their future and believes his market value will far exceed the €30m mark in the coming seasons.

A Quiet Window for the Blaugrana

The refusal to part with Bernal capped off a strategic and minimal January for Barcelona. The club focused on stability, finalizing only two major movements:

Arrivals: João Cancelo (Permanent move secured).

Departures: Marc-André ter Stegen (Leaving a void in goal that the club is managing internally).

Galatasaray’s Ambition

The bold move by Galatasaray highlights the Turkish club’s aggressive recruitment strategy as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest European levels. Although their attempt to pry Bernal away from Spain was unsuccessful, the “audacious” bid serves as a clear signal of their financial intent and scouting reach.

For Bernal, the message from the Barcelona board is clear: he is expected to evolve into one of the world’s elite midfielders under the bright lights of the Camp Nou, rather than continuing his development elsewhere.