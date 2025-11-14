Barcelona Eyes Galatasaray Star Osimhen as “Strategic” Lewandowski Successor

FC Barcelona is making a concerted push to reinforce its attack this summer, with Galatasaray’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen topping the transfer agenda of Sporting Director Deco according to Fichajes.

The Catalan club’s planning has shifted away from financially restrictive targets, bringing the potent Osimhen to the fore as a cost-effective and high-potential solution to both complement and eventually succeed veteran forward Robert Lewandowski.

The Profile: Power, Pace, and Potential

According to club sources, Deco and the technical department are thoroughly impressed with the 26-year-old’s attributes, which are seen as an urgent fit for the team’s long-term project.

Physical Power and Speed: Osimhen’s ability to impose himself physically and his explosive pace are highly valued characteristics currently sought by the Blaugrana management.

Goal-Scoring Hunger: The striker’s knack for finding the back of the net, which has shone brightly this season at Galatasaray, is viewed as essential for leading the attack.

Leader Mentality: Deco has specifically highlighted Osimhen’s “leader mentality” and intensity, qualities deemed necessary for a forward to lead a top European side both on and off the pitch.

An Affordable Alternative to Elite Stars

The potential operation for Osimhen is being framed as a strategic necessity that respects Barcelona’s ongoing financial caution. His projected cost is considered significantly lower than that of other elite-tier strikers like Erling Haaland or Julián Álvarez, making the Nigerian a more accessible investment.

Barcelona’s management is confident that acquiring Osimhen will not only solve the immediate need for a difference-making centre-forward but also introduce a fresh, competitive dynamic to the squad.

Preliminary contacts have reportedly begun, with the focus on structuring a deal that remains within the club’s financial limits. The vision is for Osimhen to develop under the tutelage of Robert Lewandowski, gradually assuming the offensive leadership and becoming a symbol of the next competitive phase for the club.

The move for the ambitious, young striker with room for growth is viewed as a crucial, coherent step in maintaining Barcelona’s European ambition.