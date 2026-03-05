Barcelona Eyes Galatasaray Talisman Victor Osimhen in Strategic Striker Hunt

As FC Barcelona begins the delicate process of identifying a long-term successor for 37-year-old legend Robert Lewandowski, the Catalan giants have reportedly placed Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen high on their summer shortlist.

With Lewandowski’s contract nearing its conclusion, sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick are scouring the market for a high-intensity “Number 9” who can lead the line for years to come. According to a recent report by The Athletic, while Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez remains the “dream” target, the Nigerian superstar currently lighting up the Turkish Süper Lig has emerged as a formidable alternative.

The “Osimhen Effect” in Istanbul

Since making his shock €75 million permanent move to Galatasaray last summer, Osimhen has silenced any doubts about his career trajectory following his Napoli exit. He has been nothing short of sensational in yellow and red, cementing his status as the undisputed face of Turkish football.

The numbers tell a story of a striker back at the peak of his powers:

Current Season Form: 17 goals across all competitions.

Champions League Dominance: A clinical 7 goals in just 8 matches, including the decisive strike that eliminated Juventus.

Efficiency: Averaging a goal every 117 minutes.

Galatasaray’s Hardline Stance: No Release Clause

For Barcelona, securing Osimhen will be a tactical and financial challenge. Just this morning, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek issued a stern warning to European suitors, confirming that the Nigerian’s contract—which runs until June 2029—contains no release clause.

“Osimhen is an extraordinary professional. There is no release clause in his contract,” Özbek told Fanatik today. “Today, the prevailing view in football circles is that the transfer fee we paid was low and his value is now much higher.” Reports suggest Galatasaray has set a starting valuation of €80 million to even begin negotiations.

The Competition: Marmoush and the “Alvarez Obstacle”

Osimhen isn’t the only name on the list. Barcelona is also monitoring Egyptian versatile forward Omar Marmoush, who has also been linked with Manchester City. However, Marmoush is viewed as a different profile—more of a versatile attacker who can cover for the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, whereas Osimhen is seen as the direct “heir” to Lewandowski’s throne.

While Barcelona continues to weigh their financial options, one thing is clear: Victor Osimhen’s historic stint at Galatasaray has proven he is ready for a return to the absolute summit of European football.