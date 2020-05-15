Barcelona interested in Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu

Barcelona are interested in Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu according to Don Balon.

The Spanish publication claims that Barca have added Soyuncu to their shortlist as a possible replacement for Gerard Pique.

Soyuncu has impressed for the Foxes this season after breaking into the first team following Harry Maguire being sold to Manchester United for £70m.

The Turkey international looks up to Carles Puyol as his idol and is a powerful defender who is also quick and capable on the ball.

Soyuncu is a ball-playing defender with an impressive passing range.

The Foxes would not let him leave on the cheap considering he has another three-years remaining on his contract.

Don Balon claim that Soyuncu could be worth €55m – which would make him the most expensive Turkish transfer in history.

La Liga is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions like the Premier League. Neither league have set a return date and it is uncertain whether the delay will have an impact on the transfer season period.