Barcelona Monitoring Galatasaray’s Osimhen for Potential 2026 Move

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, confirming that Barcelona is scouting the Nigerian international as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Rumours linking the in-form Galatasaray star with a sensational switch to Camp Nou have been circulating in Turkey and Spain, prompting clarification from Romano regarding the timeline and current status of any possible deal.

“It’s true that Barcelona are studying the market for future strikers,” Romano confirmed on his Youtube channel. “Robert Lewandowski’s contract situation is key here—he’s expected to leave when his deal expires, so Barça are planning ahead. There have been rumours from Turkey and Spain suggesting that Barcelona are considering Osimhen as one of their striker targets for summer 2026.”

Focus Remains on Galatasaray

However, Romano stressed that any talk of an imminent transfer or active negotiations is premature.

“What I can tell you is that Osimhen is not negotiating with any club right now,” he stated. “Barcelona are simply monitoring several players, gathering information, and preparing for future moves. This is standard practice, not active negotiation.”

The 26-year-old is reportedly “fully focused on Galatasaray, where he’s doing very well.”

Italian Club Clause Revealed

Romano also shed light on a key contractual detail stemming from Osimhen’s move from Napoli.

“There’s also a clause in his deal that prevents him from joining any Italian club for the next two years—a condition included by Napoli when they sold him,” Romano explained. He noted that this clause does not apply outside Italy, meaning other clubs, including Barcelona, are free to make inquiries.

In summary, while the Catalan giants have the Galatasaray hitman firmly on their radar as they plan for life after Lewandowski in 2026, Romano confirms that for now, “nothing is happening. Barcelona are just studying the striker market for 2026.”