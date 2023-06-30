Barcelona President Confirms Transfer Move For Turkish Wonderkid After La Liga Give Green Light

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club is looking to complete a deal for young Fenerbahce prospect Arda Güler.

Dubbed the “Turkish Messi,” the 18-year-old Güler grabbed six goals and seven assists in all competitions for Fenerbahce last term.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

Guler has a €17.5 million release clause and has been tracked by Barça’s Clasico rivals Real Madrid as well as Arsenal and Newcastle.

New sporting director Deco recently flew to Turkey for talks with Fenerbahce and Laporta has now revealed the deal should be given the sign-off from La Liga.

He said to Esport3: “Deco was in Istanbul, he says that [Guler] is a great talent. “Now, La Liga allow us to carry out the operations that do not count for this year. Our scouting department was following him. We are trying to complete the deal.”

🚨 Laporta: "GÜLER? Deco was in Istanbul. Now, La Liga allow us to carry out the operations that do not count for this year. Our scouting department was following him. We also have Deco's opinion. We are trying to COMPLETE the deal." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 29, 2023

Guler broke into Fenerbahce’s first team set-up last season with four goals and four assists in the league and made his senior bow for Turkey in November 2022.

He also netted his first international goal in a 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier victory over Wales.

Barça’s prospects in the transfer market have been affected by off-field scandals and financial mismanagement in recent years.

Laporta recently hit out at a “campaign against Barça” over the Negreira case which lead to a ban from the Champions League.

The arrival of Ilkay Gundogan has been confirmed after the midfielder’s starring role in Manchester City’s treble-winning campaign of 2022-23 while stalwarts Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have departed.