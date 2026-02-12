Barcelona Target Victor Osimhen as Galatasaray Set €80M Price Tag for Summer Move

Galatasaray have reportedly established a €80 million valuation for star striker Victor Osimhen as Spanish giants Barcelona begin laying the groundwork for a summer transfer, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Nigerian international, who has become the undisputed face of Turkish football since his record-breaking €75 million arrival last summer, is currently enjoying a career-defining season. With 15 goals and an assist in 21 matches, including a clinical six-goal haul in the UEFA Champions League, Osimhen has solidified his status as one of the world’s most feared attackers.

The Post-Lewandowski Era at Camp Nou

Barcelona’s interest stems from a strategic need to find a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. With the Polish icon set to turn 38 in August, and questions remaining over the consistency of internal options like Ferran Torres, manager Hansi Flick is reportedly searching for a younger, high-intensity talisman to lead the line.

The La Liga club has identified the 27-year-old Osimhen as their primary target and is prepared to pursue a deal aggressively during the upcoming summer window.

Galatasaray Demand Maximum Return

Despite Osimhen’s deep connection with the “Cimbom” faithful and his status as the highest-paid player in the history of the Turkish league, the Istanbul giants are realistic about his market value. Having made a massive investment just seven months ago, the board is determined to turn a profit.

The €80 million price tag serves as a clear warning to suitors: Galatasaray will not entertain a “cheap” exit for a player who recently celebrated his 200th career goal.

Financial Hurdles and Future Ambitions

While Barcelona’s historical financial constraints are well-documented, the club has successfully navigated several major signings over the past three seasons. Whether they can meet Galatasaray’s high demands—and outbid potential Premier League interest—remains the central question.

For Osimhen, a move to the Spotify Camp Nou would represent a return to one of Europe’s “Top Five” leagues. While he has publicly stated his love for life in Istanbul, the lure of leading the attack for the current La Liga leaders may prove difficult to resist.