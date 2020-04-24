Barcelona tell Turkish wonder kid not to give up on dreams of playing for them on Twitter

Barcelona have responded to Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Abdulkadir Omur recently stating that he wants to play for the La Liga giants.

Omur gave an interview to Trabzonspor which was shared on the official club Twitter account.

The 20-year-old revealed that he wants to play for Barcelona in the future and that he wants to be on the same team as Messi.

Omur said: “To play at Barcelona with Messi is to reach the pinnacle of football. I cannot deny that I am a fan of Barca and Messi. I know it looks tough to pull off but I want to make my dream a reality.”

The official Barcelona Turkish language Twitter account responded to the video with a tweet of their own that he should not give up on his dream.

The tweet read: “Never stop chasing your dreams, don’t give up.”

😍💙❤ 🇹🇷 Trabzonsporlu Abdülkadir Ömür: "Barcelona'da Messi ile oynamak futbolda zirve. Barça ve Messi hayranlığım malum. Yaşanılması zor bir hayalmiş gibi görünüyor ama ben bu hayali gerçekleştirmeyi hep düşünüyorum." 🙏 Hayaller hızlı bile olsa, peşinden koşmayı bırakma… https://t.co/mD2Bdg3ApW — FC Barcelona (🏠) (@fcbarcelona_tr) April 22, 2020

The Turkish wonderkid has been closely linked with several European giants including Barcelona in the past.

Omur is widely regarded as being one of the most promising talents in Turkish football.

The rising star has 10 goals and 18 assists in 82 appearances for the Black Sea based side.

The Trabzonspor ace also has four international assists for Turkey.

The attacking midfielder missed much of the season due to injury and had only recently returned to action before coronavirus disruptions resulted in the league being suspended.