Başakşehir 3 – 1 Gençlerbirliği: Istanbul Minnows Close Gap With Super Lig Leaders To 2 Points

Basaksehir crushed Genclerbirligi 3-1 at the Fatih Terim stadium in the Super Lig on Friday.

The Istanbul minnows returned to winning ways after losing against Fenerbahce last week.

Enzo Crivelli opened the scoring on 8 minutes and Edin Visca bagged a brace with goals on 48 and 73 minutes.

Visca now has nine goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Basaksehir in all competitions this season.

The victory moved the home side into second place in the league table, just two points behind leaders Sivasspor – who have a game in hand.

Basaksehir have been involved in the title race for past few seasons narrowly missing out on being crowned champions.

The Istanbul based side would become the sixth different side to lift the league title if they were to end up winning the Super Lig.

Medipol Başakşehir 3 – 1 Gençlerbirliği

Stadium: Başakşehir Fatih Terim

Referee: Alper Ulusoy, İbrahim Bozbey, Bilal Gölen

Medipol Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Caiçara, Skrtel, Epureanu, Clichy, Mahmut Tekdemir (min. 86 Ponck), Azubuike, Visca, Elia (min. 77 Gulbrandsen), Demba Ba (min. 80 Aleksic), Crivelli

Gençlerbirliği: Nordfeldt, Erdem Özgenç, Bjarsmyr, Zargo Toure, Polomat, Yasin Pehlivan (min. 80 Nadir Çiftçi), Baiano, Sefa Yılmaz, Berat Ayberk Özdemir (min. 67 Soner Dikmen), Candeias (min. 80 Rahmetullah Berişbek), Ayite

Goals: min. 8 Crivelli, min. 48 & 73 Visca (Medipol Başakşehir), min. 29 Ayite (Gençlerbirliği)

Yellow Cards: min. 47 Baiano (Gençlerbirliği), min. 90 Crivelli (Medipol Başakşehir)