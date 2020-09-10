Basaksehir announce Rafael transfer with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video

Turkish Super Lig champion Istanbul Basaksehir unveiled former Manchester United defender Rafael as their latest signing with a bizarre Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed reveal.

Rafael wears a red mask in the video like Rafael wears in the popular cartoon and film.

It is without a doubt one of the most unique and quirky transfer unveil clips you will see this summer and it soon went viral across social media platforms.

If you want to watch the video I have shared a link below.

Enjoy!

The 30 year-old full-back joined Basaksehir on a free transfer, after requesting to leave Lyon.

The experience defender struck a two-year deal in Istanbul, with an option to extend for another season for an undisclosed fee.

Basaksehir will participate in the Champions League this season after winning the Super Lig for the first time – becoming just the sixth different side to win the league title in the process.