Basaksehir announce Rafael transfer with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Basaksehir's supporters cheer their football team during the Turkish Super Lig football match between Basaksehir and Kayseri Spor on April 20, 2018 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim stadium in Istanbul. - Istanbul Basaksehir's home stadium is sometimes only a quarter full, the side has yet to win trophies and until a few years ago was floundering in the lower ranks of Turkish football with a name unpronounceable for non-native speakers. But the club is a major contender to be Turkish champions this season and upend the traditional dominance of the three Istanbul giants of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkish Super Lig champion Istanbul Basaksehir unveiled former Manchester United defender Rafael as their latest signing with a bizarre Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed reveal.

Rafael wears a red mask in the video like Rafael wears in the popular cartoon and film.

It is without a doubt one of the most unique and quirky transfer unveil clips you will see this summer and it soon went viral across social media platforms.

If you want to watch the video I have shared a link below.

Enjoy!

The 30 year-old full-back joined Basaksehir on a free transfer, after requesting to leave Lyon.

The experience defender struck a two-year deal in Istanbul, with an option to extend for another season for an undisclosed fee.

Basaksehir will participate in the Champions League this season after winning the Super Lig for the first time – becoming just the sixth different side to win the league title in the process.