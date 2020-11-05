Basaksehir score first goal & record first win against Man United in Champions League

Basaksehir recorded their first ever Champions League victory against Manchester United at the Fatih Terim stadium on Wednesday.

Demba Ba ended up exposing a shocking United back-line, after managing to run from his own half completely unmarked into the opposition penalty area before tucking the ball past Henderson in goal.

The goal was Basaksehir’s first in Champions League history.

The home side were not done yet and managed to exploit the Red Devils poor defending again five minutes before the end of the first half.

Ba was again involved in the goal but this time it was Basaksehir hero Edin Visca who found the back of the net.

United managed to pull a goal back just minutes later when Martial scored a header.

However, Basaksehir put on a hard-working, disciplined display in the second half and ended up holding on for a historic victory over United.

Basaksehir remain bottom of Group H despite the victory but are tied on three points with PSG.

The Istanbul based side will take on United next in the Champions League at Old Trafford on 24 November.

Başakşehir 2 – 1 Manchester United

Stadium: Başakşehir Fatih Terim

Referee: Davide Massa, Filippo Meli, Stefano Alassio (Italy)

Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli, Berkay Özcan (min. 87 Mehmet Topal), İrfan Can Kahveci (min. 90 Ponck), Visca, Aleksic, Deniz Türüç, Demba Ba (min. 79 Gulbrandsen)

Manchester United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka (min. 76 Fosu-Mensah), Tuanzebe (min. 46 McTominay), Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Van de Beek (min. 61 Pogba), Mata (min. 61 Cavani), Bruno Fernades, Martial, Rashford (min. 76 Greenwood)

Goals: min. 13 Demba Ba, min. 40 Visca (Medipol Başakşehir), min. 43 Martial (Manchester United)

Yellow Cards: min. 20 Tuanzebe (Manchester United), min. 89 Skrtel (Medipol Başakşehir)