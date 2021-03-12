Basaksehir vs Besiktas: Probable Lineups – Black Eagles could go 5 points clear at top of Super Lig table

Besiktas take on Basaksehir in the Super Lig at the Fatih Terim stadium on Friday in Istanbul.

The Black Eagles head into the clash as league leaders having won their last five successive games.

Reigning champions Basaksehir meanwhile, have had a torrid campaign and currently find themselves in 16th place just three points above the drop zone.

The Istanbul minnows have, however, improved their form recently winning their last game and drawing the two games before that.

Besiktas are playing the most aesthetically pleasing football in the league. Head coach Sergen Yalcin has built a well-balanced side possessing pace, technical ability and attacking flair with a hard-working ethic.

Considering most pundits were expecting the Black Eagles to struggle this season as a result of their financial problems Yalcin has done an impressive job.

Vincent Aboubakar has been the star man upfront and Besiktas managed to sign him on a free. The Cameroon international has 15 goals and four assists in 25 appearances this season.

Basaksehir vs Besiktas Probable Lineups

Basaksehir: Volkan, Rafael, Ponck, Epureanu, Hasan Ali, Mehmet Topal, Berkay, Guiliano, Deniz, Aleksic, Crivelli

Besiktas: Ersin, Rosier, Welinton, Vida, Nsakala, Josef, Atiba, Lajajic, Ghezzal, Larin, Aboubakar