Basaksehir vs Denizlispor: Match preview & probable lineups

Basaksehir take on Denizlispor at the Fatih Terim Stadium in the Super Lig on Monday having won three of their four games since the restart.

The Istanbul minnows have only dropped points once since returning from the coronavirus disruptions – a draw against reigning champions Galatasaray.

Okan Buruk has the chance to extend his sides lead at the top of the table to five points with a victory over Denizlispor – although they would have a game in hand.

Denizlispor appear to have gone on an early holiday.

They really have not turned up since the league resumed, losing three and drawing one.

The Horozlar are, however, drifting dangerously close to the relegation zone. Just three points separate them with Rizespor and Malatyaspor who are tied on 29 points in 17th and 16th place, respectively.

Basaksehir have thrived in the no fan era. Perhaps because they are the only side in the league who never had any fans so playing behind closed doors really wasn’t a big change for them.

But it would be wrong to solely place their success down to the fans – or a lack of. Buruk has done a tremendous job building the most well organised, efficient and balanced side in the league.

There is no doubt about it, Basaksehir play the most modern football in Turkey and are deserved leaders.

The only missing player for the home side will be Alexandru Epureanu who is suspended.

The Istanbul side welcome back star man Edin Visca who was suspended against Antalyaspor over the weekend.

This is a full-strength Basaksehir side against a really poor Denizlispor team.

Prediction: Basaksehir Win