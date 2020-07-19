Basaksehir vs Kayserispor: How to watch Turkish football, Super Lig match preview & probable line-ups

Basaksehir take on Kayserispor at the Fatih Terim stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The Istanbul minnows have the chance to make history today. A victory would clinch the league title for Okan Buruk’s side.

Basaksehir would become Super Lig champions for the first time and only the sixth different Turkish side to win the league.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the match depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD 1 in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Basaksehir vs Kayserispor Preview

To be fair Basaksehir do deserve to win the league. They have been the most organised, well balanced, tactically astute side in the league.

What Okan Buruk has managed to full off deserves huge praise. Few expected him to pick up the pieces after Abdullah Avci left for Besiktas but boy did he do a great job.

Buruk managed to build an even stronger side on Avci’s foundations.

And here we are. Just hours away from a potential new Turkish champion.

Kayserispor will not be pushovers. They did beat Galatasaray last week and a victory here would take them out of the relegation zone.

It’s worth remembering that Basaksehir did lose last week. And had Trabzonspor not also lost there would have been just one point separating the two side.

Could the pressure be getting to Basaksehir? perhaps!

Basaksehir are favorites but I expect this to be a cagey, low scoring game.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

BAŞAKŞEHİR – HS KAYSERİSPOR

Stadium: Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu

Referee: Ali Şansalan

Kick-Off: 19:00 GMT

Basaksehir: Mert, Caiçara, Skrtel, Epureanu, Clichy, Mahmut, İrfan Can, Visca, Aleksic, Crivelli, Demba Ba

Manager: Okan Buruk

Kayserispor: Lung, Lopes, Sapunaru, Oğuzhan, Yasir, Djedje, Campanharo, Enver, Hasan Hüseyin, Henrique, Kravets

Manager: Robert Prosinecki