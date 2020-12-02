Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig – Confirmed Starting Lineups ahead of Champions League clash

Basaksehir take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League Group H Match Day 5 clash at the Fatih Terim Stadium, Istanbul on Wednesday 2 December.

The Istanbul minnows are currently sitting bottom of the group with three points but a win against the Bundesliga outfit could see them tie Leipzig and PSG on six points – depending on Manchester United beating the Ligue 1 outfit in the other group game.

READ: Fenerbahce 3-4 Besiktas: Black Eagles beat Istanbul rivals away first time in 15 years

Basaksehir lost their previous game against Leipzig 2-0 away from home in what was their first-ever Champions League group game.

The home side have a full-strength side with experienced defender Skrtel, full-back Rafael and striker Demba Ba starting. All three players have Champions League experience.

Meanwhile, star player Edin Visca also starts as does creative midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci who will be tasked with pulling the strings in midfield.

Basaksehir will be hoping to rebound from their shock draw against Denizlispor last weekend. The reigning Super Lig champions were leading 3-0 before blowing their three-goal advantage.

Former Super Lig star Alexander Sorloth who was top scorer in Turkey last season for Trabzonspor has been named on the bench for the visitors.

Basaksehir vs RB Leipzig

Basaksehir XI: Mert Gunok, Rafael Pereira, Skrtel, Ponck, Mbombo, Ozcan, Kahveci, Visca, Turuc, Gulbrandsen, Demba Ba

RB Leipzig XI: