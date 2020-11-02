Basaksehir win third successive game following Man United Champions League clash

Basaksehir won their third successive game in the Super Lig beating Konyaspor 2-1 away from home ahead of their next Champions League clash against Manchester United.

The reigning Super Lig champions got their 2020-21 campaign off to a shaky start but have now won their last three games and are closing the gap with leaders Alanyaspor to six points.

Basaksehir have yet to get a point in the Champions League, in fact they have yet to score a goal in the group stage.

However, the Istanbul minnows did trouble PSG before eventually conceding two soft goals.

The Super Lig outfit have been growing in confidence and will be hoping they can finally get off the mark against United in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The third Group H game will be played at 17:55 GMT at the Fatih Terim stadium.

Basaksehir have started training for the Champions League clash.

Head coach Okan Buruk will be without Nacer Chadli, Azubuike Okechukwu, Hasan Ali Kaldirim and Junior Caicara who are out injured.

Additionally, Enzo Crivelli is a doubt.

Former United right-back Rafael is likely to feature against his former side as is ex Liverpool center-back Martin Skrtel.

Another former Premier League player likely to feature is ex Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba.