Battle for The Turkish Super Lig: Our Top 5 Contenders for the 2022-23 Season

This year is packed with soccer action from different parts of the world. In November and December, we were focused on the FIFA World Cup. The competition gave us more than we expected, and we hope the footballing world will keep delivering incredible actions as we enter different tournaments.

We look forward to the return of European competitions and the conclusion of various local leagues in different regions as we try our luck with online casino games. Undoubtedly, the action will keep us on the edge of our seats, and the schedules look exciting, thanks to the extra games this year.

The Turkish Super Lig is one of the tournaments to return early, and we’ve seen many games already this year. The action continues as teams look to finish in the top three for a chance at playing in Europe. In addition, the teams are also looking for ways to win the tournament and become Turkish champions and a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

As we look forward to upcoming games, we want to explore some of the teams we believe have the best shot at winning the Super Lig. These teams have gathered reasonable points and are close to winning the competition. So, let’s check them out.

Galatasaray

This season has been challenging for some teams, but Galatasaray has one of the best seasons. They’ve been actively leading the table, although some teams are on their tail, and any slip can cause them to lose their first position. However, we believe this squad has what it takes to win the competition.

Galatasaray has gone through some changes over the years. They’ve worked hard to return from terrible times when they struggled to win trophies. Now, the team is dominant, and they have a good chance of winning the competition. They will win the league if the team can continue their first 18 games form.

Fenerbahce

Sitting close to Galatasaray on the log is Fenerbahce. This team is looking threatening, and there is a good chance that they can usurp the first position and win the league. However, it is a long road that will require the players to remain disciplined and the team to win a substantial amount of games as they hope that Galatasaray needs to maintain their form.

Fenerbahce is one of the best teams in Turkey. However, because they didn’t maximize their chances, they paid dearly as they hoped to take the first position. It is a difficult task that requires a lot of work. However, if there is one team to rely on in Turkey that can do it, Fenerbahce will be our first choice.

Basaksehir FK

After a slow start to the season, Basaksehir FK has picked up the pieces and become one of the title contenders. The team is close to Fenerbache, and we expect them to keep pushing for the title. Fortunately, there are enough games left for the team to play to make it into the first position.

This team has players who can handle the pressure and keep fighting for the title. Watching how they deliver when the games return and toward the end of the season would be excellent. The team’s goal will be to maintain their current position, giving them a chance to make it to Europe next season.

Adana Demirspor

Although there is a substantial gap between Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray, their story is not done. The team can still pull a comeback and challenge for the title. It will be near impossible to cover the gap and take the first position, but we can’t write them off the title race just yet.

There are still plenty of games to play, and as a result, the teams have many things to prove. Nevertheless, we expect them to keep pushing as they hope to take at least one of the top three spots. Undoubtedly, they are still in our top five contenders for the title this season, and we will look forward to how they fair.

Besiktas

If Besiktas wins the league, it would be a massive story because the work they will need to get to the top is plenty. However, they are still in the race, and from history, Besiktas is one of the best teams in Turkey. Moreover, they have a strong league record, so we have yet to write them off.