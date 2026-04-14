Bayern Munich Joins Race for Galatasaray Star Ugurcan Cakır

Galatasaray’s star goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır has reportedly emerged as a top target for German heavyweights Bayern Munich, following a series of stellar performances for both club and country.

Fotomaç report that the Turkish international has caught the eye of the Bundesliga champions as they look to bolster their options between the posts.

Çakır, who has become a cornerstone of Galatasaray’s defense and a regular starter for the Turkish National Team, is now being linked with a high-profile move to the Allianz Arena.

A Substantial Offer on the Table

Insiders suggest that Bayern Munich is preparing an opening bid in the region of €30 million to secure the 30-year-old’s services. The German giants are said to be impressed by Çakır’s leadership qualities, his consistent shot-stopping ability in high-pressure matches, and his extensive experience on the international stage.

World Cup Spotlight

The interest comes at a pivotal time, with the upcoming World Cup expected to serve as a final scouting ground for the Bavarian club. Bayern officials are reportedly planning to monitor Çakır’s performances throughout the tournament before finalizing their pursuit.

Since joining Galatasaray, Çakır has seen his stock rise significantly across Europe. While several clubs have been monitoring his situation, Bayern’s entry into the race marks a significant escalation in the battle for his signature.

Should the transfer materialize at the rumored €30 million figure, it would represent one of the most significant sales in the history of Turkish football and a major milestone for Çakır’s career as he moves to one of the world’s elite footballing institutions.

Galatasaray fans and management alike will be watching closely as the transfer window approaches, balancing the potential record-breaking windfall against the loss of their captain and star goalkeeper.