Bayındır Seeks Manchester United Exit for Regular Playing Time, Super Lig Return Possible

Altay Bayındır, the Turkish goalkeeper who joined Manchester United in the 2023 summer transfer window, is reportedly seeking a move away from Old Trafford in pursuit of regular first-team football according to the Star newspaper.

The 26-year-old is determined to secure consistent playing time to maintain his place in the Turkish national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

According to the reports, Bayındır is unwilling to remain a substitute and has requested to leave Manchester United.

The club, undergoing a squad overhaul for the next season, has reportedly approved his departure.

The strongest possibility for Bayındır’s next destination is a return to the Turkish Super Lig.

Bayındır’s desire to play regularly is driven by his ambition to be a key part of the national team.

With limited opportunities at Manchester United, he believes a move is necessary to achieve his goals.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, dissatisfied with first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana’s performances, is actively seeking a replacement.

The club has identified Lille’s young goalkeeper, Lucas Chevalier, as a primary target.

Bayındır made six appearances for Manchester United this season, conceding eight goals and managing two clean sheets.

His limited game time has contributed to his decision to seek a transfer.

However, Bayindir has seen his playing time increase under the new manager and was left out of the squad recently due to injury.

It remains to be seen whether he will be afforded more playing time after making a recovery.