Belgium boss Mark van Bommel insists Red Devils are ‘prepared’ for Turkey’s tactical shift under Sergen Yalçın

Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel insists his squad is fully prepared for a revamped Turkish national side ahead of their UEFA Nations League A clash in İzmir on Thursday, while confirming that Fenerbahçe striker Romelu Lukaku has been left out of the traveling party due to a hip injury.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Van Bommel downplayed Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Turkey in the reverse fixture, noting that the scoreline masked how competitive the Crescent-Stars actually were in front of goal.

“When we look at the previous match in Belgium, we won 3-0, but that doesn’t mean we walked over Turkey,”Van Bommel admitted. “Turkey created far more chances against all their opponents, they just couldn’t convert them into results. Now, with a new manager, their style of play will likely change, but we are prepared for that too.”

Van Bommel also addressed the absence of captain Romelu Lukaku, who remained behind rather than making the trip to İzmir. The Belgian manager revealed the decision was taken cautiously following a heavy workload in the Süper Lig with Fenerbahçe.

“Lukaku suffered a hip injury. He attended training yesterday, but we decided together that it would be better for him not to travel for this match,” Van Bommel explained. “He has played a lot of matches for Fenerbahçe and is mentally very strong. It is a minor issue, and I expect him to be ready for Sunday.”

Tactically, Van Bommel highlighted Jérémy Doku’s versatility across both flanks as a primary weapon in his high-pressing transition system, as Belgium look to exploit spaces against a Turkish side entering a new era under Sergen Yalçın.