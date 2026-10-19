Bernabeu Standing Ovation: Arda Güler Strikes Again as Real Madrid Command La Liga

Arda Güler produced another moment of individual magic at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, scoring a spectacular long-range goal to seal Real Madrid’s dominant 4-1 win over Sevilla.

The 21-year-old Turkish international stole the spotlight once again, dictating tempo from central areas before delivering a signature strike that drew a standing ovation from the Bernabéu faithful.

Güler and Kylian Mbappé orchestrated a devastating first-half display as Real Madrid swept aside Sevilla on Sunday evening.

Anatomy of a Wonder Goal

Güler’s strike illustrated why top European managers have earmarked him as an untouchable creative centerpiece:

Collecting the ball in the right half-space, Güler evaded two pressing defenders with a swift body-feint before curling a precise left-footed shot into the top far corner, leaving the goalkeeper motionless.

Beyond his goal, the midfielder completed 92% of his passes, repeatedly opening up central lanes and finding runners behind the opposition defensive line.

Upon his substitution in the closing stages, the Madrid crowd rose to honor the young playmaker, recognizing his growing influence as the team’s primary No. 10.

Continuing a Landmark Streak

Sunday’s performance continues a sensational run of form for Güler, coming directly after his two-assist masterclass during Real Madrid’s 4-3 Champions League triumph over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

With spatial intelligence, press resistance, and world-class ball-striking on full display, Güler continues to justify the unwavering faith of the Madrid board, cementing his position as one of the most complete attacking midfielders on the global stage.

Güler Opener & Mbappé Magic

Real Madrid controlled spatial progression from the opening whistle, breaking down Sevilla’s defensive block with rapid vertical combinations:

Cutting in from the left half-space, summer arrival Yan Diomande picked out Güler at the edge of the area. The Turkish midfielder hit a first-time curling effort with his left foot from 16 meters, lifting the ball over Odysseas Vlachodimos into the top far corner.

Diomande and Jude Bellingham combined inside the box to feed Mbappé, who slalomed past Kike Salas before dancing around Vlachodimos to make it 2-0.

Mbappé added a second from the penalty spot with a cool Panenka chip after the interval, before Diomande capped a standout performance with a powerful 17-meter strike following Manuel Bueno’s late consolation for the visitors.

Peak Individual Form

Güler’s opener brings his tally to seven goal contributions across all competitions this season (two goals, five assists), confirming his transition into an untouchable starting figure in Madrid’s central channels.

With a midweek European fixture against RB Leipzig preceding next Sunday’s Clásico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, Madrid head into a pivotal stretch of the campaign with their creative core operating at maximum efficiency.