Berta in Istanbul: Arsenal Sporting Director Pictured with Galatasaray Chief as Osimhen Pursuit Heats Up

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been spotted in Istanbul, fueling speculation of a blockbuster summer move for Galatasaray’s star striker Victor Osimhen.

In a development that has set the North London fanbase alight, Berta was pictured alongside Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek during a weekend visit to Turkey. The high-profile sighting occurred as Berta attended the fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby, where Osimhen once again proved his worth by scoring in a comprehensive 3-0 victory over rivals Fenerbahçe.

Direct Talks in the Stands

According to AS, Berta’s trip was far more than a scouting mission. The Arsenal chief is understood to have held face-to-face preliminary discussions with Özbek and other senior Galatasaray officials regarding the feasibility of a transfer.

The Nigerian international has been in unstoppable form since making his move to Istanbul permanent, netting 20 goals and providing seven assists in just 31 appearances this season. His performance in the derby—a clinical display of power and finishing—reportedly served as the final confirmation Berta needed to escalate Arsenal’s interest.

A Record-Breaking Investment?

Arsenal’s pursuit of Osimhen signals a clear intent to further upgrade an attack that already includes last summer’s big-money signing, Viktor Gyokeres. However, securing the 27-year-old will require a massive financial commitment:

The Transfer Fee: Galatasaray are expected to hold out for a fee in the region of £100 million, which would rival the club-record signing of Declan Rice.

The Wage Hurdle: Osimhen currently commands a salary of roughly €21 million per year in Turkey. To lure him to the Premier League, Arsenal would likely need to offer a weekly package exceeding £300,000, potentially making him the highest-paid player at the Emirates.

Arteta’s Tactical Vision

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a massive admirer of Osimhen’s physical profile, believing his presence would provide a different dimension to an Arsenal side currently leading the Premier League title race. While the club spent over £170 million on attacking reinforcements last year, the opportunity to sign a player many consider the “best striker in the world” is seen as a chance to guarantee long-term dominance.

The presence of Berta at RAMS Park suggests that the Gunners are moving aggressively to wrap up a deal before the 2026 World Cup in the United States,