Besiktas 1-4 Sporting Lisbon: Black Eagles miserable Champions League form continues

Besiktas suffered a 4-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League Group C Match Day 3 clash at the Vodafone Park stadium.

The Black Eagles headed into the game hoping for their first points in the group and started positively.

The home side looked in control for most of the early part of the game and put Sporting under pressure.

However, as has so often been the case this season the defending let the team down.

Sporting opened the scoring against the run of play when Sebastian Coates had a free header from a cover on 15 minutes.

Besiktas did equalise shortly after but Coates scored a near exact same goal from a corner from the same side.

In fact, Sporting’s third goal came from another corner, this time the header deflected off the arm of Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida resulting in a penalty – after an intervention from VAR.

Alex Teixera thought he had pulled a goal back for the home side before half-time but VAR worked against Besiktas and ruled it out for offside.

Paulinho ended up scoring the visitors fourth goal wrapping up a memorable away win.

Besiktas dropped to last place in the group following the defeat. The Black-Whites will play Sporting next in Portugal.