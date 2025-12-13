Besiktas Accelerates Goalkeeper Hunt, Targets Chelsea’s Filip Jorgensen

Beşiktaş is preparing for a busy winter transfer window as the club aims to address its inconsistent form in the Süper Lig, with experienced manager Sergen Yalçın reportedly driving the recruitment strategy.

Following Yalçın’s submission of a comprehensive transfer report, the Black Eagles’ management has accelerated its efforts to bring in significant reinforcements.

A primary focus area is the goalkeeper position, where the club is seeking a high-potential player to strengthen their rotation and secure the role long-term.

Jörgensen Identified as Key Target

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is a name high on Beşiktaş’s transfer list according to Fotomac.

Acting on the technical staff’s recommendations and aligning with a future-focused vision, the management aims to acquire the highly-rated 23-year-old to solidify the team’s presence between the posts for years to come.

The Danish goalkeeper has an interesting pedigree, having played for Villarreal and its B team earlier in his career before moving to Chelsea.

Jörgensen has already collected significant silverware despite his young age, including a UEFA Europa League title with Villarreal in the 2020/21 season and, more recently, a Conference League trophy with Chelsea in the 2023/24 campaign.

He was also part of the Chelsea squad that secured the FIFA Club World Cup last summer.

Beşiktaş is hopeful that securing a talent like Jörgensen will not only provide immediate strength but also offer a long-term solution as the club seeks to regain dominance domestically.