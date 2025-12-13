Besiktas Adds Chelsea’s Axel Disasi to Growing Center-Back Wishlist

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are ramping up efforts to reinforce their defense, with a new report indicating that Chelsea center-back Axel Disasi has been added to their transfer shortlist ahead of the January window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Istanbul club is actively working to satisfy the technical team’s request for potentially defensive reinforcements during the mid-season break. While Beşiktaş has previously been linked with names such as Amir Rrahmani, Alexander Djiku, and Karim Sow, the 27-year-old Disasi has now emerged as a priority target.

Disasi Emerges as Key Target

Disasi, who was also reportedly a target for the Black Eagles during the summer, has been given the green light by the club hierarchy for a fresh approach. The French defender is currently under contract at Chelsea, but Beşiktaş is preparing to initiate contact with the aim of securing his services.

Disasi may be open to leaving Stamford Bridge, having reportedly failed to receive the offers he expected and struggling for consistent playing time with the Blues this season. The defender has only featured in two matches this campaign, a situation that aligns with Beşiktaş’s window of opportunity.

Negotiations Strategy

The Black Eagles are keen to move quickly, aiming to capitalize on Disasi’s reported desire for more minutes. The immediate focus will be on convincing the French international of the project in Istanbul.

If successful in persuading the player, Beşiktaş will then proceed to open formal transfer negotiations with Chelsea. The club views the addition of an experienced defender like Disasi as crucial to bolstering their campaign both domestically and in Europe.