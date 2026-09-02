Besiktas Agree Deal in Principle to Sign Rangers Midfielder Nicolas Raskin

Beşiktaş have reached a verbal agreement in principle with Scottish Premiership side Rangers for the transfer of Belgian international midfielder Nicolas Raskin, according to Fanatik.

The Black Eagles have moved aggressively in the final days of the Turkish transfer window to secure the 25-year-old on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

With final contractual details being finalized between the two clubs and player representatives, Beşiktaş are aiming to complete the formalities quickly to register Raskin ahead of the upcoming UEFA squad submission deadline.

Left Out of European Squad Amid Interest

Raskin was left out of Rangers’ squad for their recent UEFA Conference League playoff tie against Jablonec. Rangers manager Derek McInnes confirmed that the Belgian was omitted due to mounting transfer activity and interest from prospective buyers rather than any fitness issue.

Key Midfield Addition for Beşiktaş

Having recently brought in Italian midfielder Fabio Miretti, Beşiktaş management made reinforcing the central midfield a top priority.

Raskin enjoyed a productive 2025–26 campaign at Ibrox, featuring in 50 matches across all competitions while contributing 7 goals and 9 assists.

The former Standard Liège man—who represented Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup—brings defensive work rate, box-to-box energy, and international experience to Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side as they balance domestic title ambitions with European competition.