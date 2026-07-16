Beşiktaş Announce Leandro Trossard Signing from Arsenal for £17m Fee

Turkish Süper Lig heavyweights Beşiktaş have officially completed the permanent signing of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard from Arsenal, both clubs confirmed.

The Black Eagles formally notified the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that official negotiations had concluded successfully, finalizing a deal that brings the 31-year-old winger to Istanbul on a three-year contract with an option for a further one-year extension.

The Financial Details

Beşiktaş secured Trossard’s services for a transfer fee in the region of £17 million (€20 million). The financial packet includes a highly lucrative contract structure for the Belgian international, who is reported to take home a base salary of around €7 million to €8 million per season, supplemented by an initial €1.5 million signing bonus alongside performance-related kickers and championship milestones.

The Turkish outfit successfully beat out intense late competition from Saudi Arabian club Al Diraiyah FC, who had attempted to hijack the move with a mammoth contract offer exceeding €10 million net per year.

A Hero’s Welcome in Istanbul

Trossard touched down at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal aboard a private flight alongside Beşiktaş President Serdal Adalı. He was greeted by hundreds of roaring Black Eagles supporters.

Before departing in a club-allocated vehicle, Trossard delighted the traveling fanbase by returning to lead them in the club’s traditional “üçlü” chant. It has been confirmed that Trossard will wear the number 19 jersey for Beşiktaş during the upcoming campaign.

Moving On From North London

Arsenal published a simultaneous statement confirming that they granted Trossard immediate permission to travel for his medical after a valuation was satisfied.

The versatile attacker departs North London after a highly impactful three-and-a-half-year stint, compiling over 170 appearances and netting 36 goals—including a historic title-winning strike that famously ended the Gunners’ 22-year Premier League trophy drought.