Beşiktaş Announce UEFA Squad for Midtjylland Clash: Marquee Signing Leandro Trossard Left Out

Beşiktaş have formally submitted their squad registration list to UEFA ahead of their upcoming UEFA Europa League 2nd qualifying round fixture against Danish side FC Midtjylland. However, the headline omission is Belgian international Leandro Trossard, who was left off the roster.

The Black Eagles are set to kick off their 2026–27 campaign at the TÜPRAŞ Stadium on Thursday.

While several summer signings made the final cut, Trossard—who impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup—was noticeably excluded. The club has yet to provide an official explanation for his absence.

New Recruits Included

Despite Trossard’s surprise omission, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst included several key summer arrivals in the preliminary UEFA submission:

Alexander Nübel (Goalkeeper)

Kassoum Ouattara (Defender)

Salih Özcan (Midfielder)

İlhan Fakılı (Midfielder)

Complete Beşiktaş UEFA Squad List