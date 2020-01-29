Besiktas Appoint Sergen Yalcin As New Manager After Sacking Abdullah Avci

Besiktas have appointed Sergen Yalcin as its new manager replacing Abdullah Avci who was sacked on Friday following a string of poor performances culminating in seven defeats in his final eight games.

Yalcin resigned from his position as Malatyaspor manager to take charge of Besiktas.

Malatyaspor were 9th in the Super Lig table securing 24 points in 18 games this term.

Yalcin started his playing career at Besiktas where he played for six years, before leaving and playing for all the top four clubs in the league.

In total, he scored 46 times in 158 appearances for Besiktas over the course of his playing career achieving cult status among the fans.

Yalcin was heralded as one of the most talented players of his generation but his flamboyant personality and off the field antics often sparked controversy.

As a coach he has managed eight teams in seven years, his shortest stint at Gaziantepspor in 2016 – he left his post after just two months.