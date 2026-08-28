Besiktas Await Europa League Opponents Ahead of Friday Draw in Monaco

Having locked in their place in the 2026–27 UEFA Europa League league phase, Turkish giants Beşiktaş are turning their full attention to Friday’s official draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The Black Eagles will be joined by 35 other qualified clubs as UEFA prepares to determine the fixture slates for its expanded 36-team single-league format.

Draw Mechanics & Pot Seeding

Under the revamped UEFA competition structure, traditional four-team groups have been replaced by a unified 36-team league phase. Teams are seeded across four pots of nine based on their individual UEFA club coefficient rankings.

Every participating team will be drawn against two clubs from each of the four seeding pots.

Each team will play four matches at home and four away, taking on one opponent at home and one away from each respective pot.

Clubs cannot be drawn against opponents from their own domestic association during the league phase.

High-Profile Potential Matchups

The field for Friday’s draw features an array of European heavyweights. Italian powerhouses AC Milan and Juventus headline Pot 1 alongside 1988 UEFA Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen. Other notable contenders in the mix include Premier League sides Bournemouth, Sunderland, and Crystal Palace.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side will discover their eight specific opponents on Friday afternoon, setting the stage for their autumn European campaign.

The top eight finishers in the overall 36-team table will earn automatic qualification for the Round of 16, while teams placing 9th through 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff round to decide the remaining knockout spots.