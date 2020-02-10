Besiktas award VAR an Oscar in viral Tweet slamming the system

The 92nd Academy Awards took place in Hollywood last night but Besiktas had their own opinions on who should win the categories of best supporting actor, best film editor, best visual effects and best original writing.

According to the Black Eagles official Twitter account the winner of all the categories named above should be VAR.

Video Assistant Refereeing has not exactly gone down too well in Turkey – neither has it in England to be fair – and Besiktas made their thoughts on the technology name abundantly clear.

The Tweet went viral pretty soon after being posted picking up over 25,000 likes.

▪Best supporting actor

▪Best film editing

▪Best visual effects

▪Best original writing and #Oscars goes to VAR pic.twitter.com/go8U9aqNEd — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) February 10, 2020

The Black-Whites feel they have been wronged several times this season by VAR and they are not alone.

The new system is criticized on a weekly basis in Turkey.

VAR was introduced to the Super Lig at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

The use of video assistant refereeing is now into it’s second season but is still a very controversial subject.